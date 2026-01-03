Ball State visits Buffalo following Freitag’s 33-point game

Ball State Cardinals (4-9, 0-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (12-2, 2-0 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Ball State Cardinals (4-9, 0-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (12-2, 2-0 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Ball State after Daniel Freitag scored 33 points in Buffalo’s 81-67 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulls are 5-1 on their home court. Buffalo averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 9-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cardinals are 0-1 against MAC opponents. Ball State averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Buffalo makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Ball State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game Buffalo allows.

The Bulls and Cardinals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Freitag is averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games.

Davion Hill is scoring 10.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Cardinals. Armoni Zeigler is averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

