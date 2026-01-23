Ball State takes on Miami (OH), aims for 7th straight home win

Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-4, 7-0 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (15-4, 7-0 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-4, 7-0 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (15-4, 7-0 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Cardinals face Miami (OH).

The Cardinals have gone 7-1 at home. Ball State leads the MAC with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tessa Towers averaging 5.1.

The RedHawks have gone 7-0 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is third in the MAC scoring 70.9 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Ball State scores 78.4 points, 20.2 more per game than the 58.2 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 36.5% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bree Salenbien is averaging 14.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Cardinals. Grace Kingery is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tamar Singer is averaging 10.4 points, 7.5 assists and 2.4 steals for the RedHawks. Amber Tretter is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 67.8 points, 25.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

