Ball State takes on Akron after Hill’s 22-point outing

Ball State Cardinals (4-12, 0-4 MAC) at Akron Zips (12-4, 3-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Ball State Cardinals (4-12, 0-4 MAC) at Akron Zips (12-4, 3-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -20.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits Akron after Davion Hill scored 22 points in Ball State’s 79-71 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Zips are 8-0 in home games. Akron leads the MAC in rebounding, averaging 35.8 boards. Amani Lyles leads the Zips with 6.8 rebounds.

The Cardinals have gone 0-4 against MAC opponents. Ball State has a 4-6 record against teams above .500.

Akron makes 52.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (45.4%). Ball State averages 67.4 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 75.7 Akron allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavari Johnson is averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Zips. Lyles is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Juwan Maxey averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 24.3% from beyond the arc. Hill is shooting 45.5% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 92.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.