Ball State plays UMass on 7-game road slide

Ball State Cardinals (4-11, 0-3 MAC) at UMass Minutemen (9-7, 0-4 MAC)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits UMass looking to break its seven-game road skid.

The Minutemen have gone 6-3 in home games. UMass scores 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Cardinals are 0-3 in MAC play. Ball State has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UMass scores 80.6 points, 11.4 more per game than the 69.2 Ball State allows. Ball State’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than UMass has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Bettiol is shooting 60.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Davion Hill is scoring 10.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Cardinals. Armoni Zeigler is averaging 10 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

