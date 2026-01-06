Ball State hosts Eastern Michigan after Barnes’ 20-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-8, 1-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (4-10, 0-2 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-8, 1-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (4-10, 0-2 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts Eastern Michigan after Devon Barnes scored 20 points in Ball State’s 85-72 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Cardinals are 3-3 on their home court. Ball State has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles have gone 1-2 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

Ball State averages 68.3 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 72.3 Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 71.6 points per game, 2.7 more than the 68.9 Ball State gives up to opponents.

The Cardinals and Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armoni Zeigler is averaging 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Juwan Maxey is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mak Manciel is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 6.2 points. Carlos Hart is averaging 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

