Ball, No. 4 UConn push winning streak to 10 games with 73-57 win over visiting Marquette

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Solo Ball scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half and Tarris Reed Jr. finished with 13 points and nine rebounds as No. 4 UConn rolled to a 73-57 win over visiting Marquette on Sunday to extend its winning streak to 10 games.

Silas Demary Jr. had 14 points for UConn (14-1, 4-0 Big East).

Nigel James had 13 points and Chase Ross added 11 points for Marquette (5-10, 0-4), which opened conference play with four consecutive losses for the first time since dropping its first five Conference USA contests during the 1998-99 season.

Ball had seven points in the first 5:15 of the second half as the Huskies began to pull away. He took an outlet pass from Reed and converted on a three-point play to put the Huskies up 48-33 with 14:45 left in the second half. Baskets by Reed and Eric Reibe pushed the lead to 19. UConn’s first 20-point lead came on a J aylin Stewart dunk with 8:12 remaining.

UConn took its largest lead in the first half on a 3-pointer by Demary to put the Huskies ahead 31-19 with 4:12 left in the first half. Ross had five points as Marquette chipped away at the lead. Baskets by Ross and Joshua Clark pulled Marquette within five points. Reed hit a free throw and then dunked with 2.7 seconds left to give the Huskies a 37-29 lead at halftime.

Four Marquette starters and three UConn starters were whistled for at least two fouls in a choppy first half. Marquette had a chance for three three-point plays, but only converted the foul shot in one of those three layups while being fouled.

Sean Jones, who has started three games this season, was one of the four injured Marquette players who missed the game. Jayden Ross missed his second consecutive game for UConn.

Up next

Marquette hosts Xavier on Wednesday.

UConn visits Providence on Wednesday.

