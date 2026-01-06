Live Radio
Baker’s 20 lead SIU Edwardsville past Lindenwood 66-62

The Associated Press

January 6, 2026, 11:05 PM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Darrion Baker had 20 points in SIU Edwardsville’s 66-62 win against Lindenwood on Tuesday night.

Baker also had nine rebounds for the Cougars (10-6, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Kyle Thomas scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Tyler King finished with 12 points.

The Lions (10-6, 4-1) were led by Jadis Jones, who posted 22 points, 14 rebounds and three steals. Dontrez Williams added 14 points for Lindenwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

