Baker leads SIU-Edwardsville against Little Rock after 20-point game

Little Rock Trojans (5-10, 2-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-6, 3-2 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Little Rock Trojans (5-10, 2-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-6, 3-2 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces Little Rock after Darrion Baker scored 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 66-62 victory over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Cougars are 5-3 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville ranks second in the OVC in team defense, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Trojans are 2-2 in OVC play. Little Rock is 4-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

The Cougars and Trojans face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ring Malith is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Jordan Pickett is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnathan Lawson is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 16 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals. Cameron Wallace is averaging 13.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.