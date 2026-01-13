Bailey Maupin scores 19 and No. 17 Texas Tech women beat Houston 71-59 for 19th straight win

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Bailey Maupin scored 12 of her 19 points in the second half, Jalynn Bristow added 14…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Bailey Maupin scored 12 of her 19 points in the second half, Jalynn Bristow added 14 points and No. 17 Texas Tech beat Houston 71-59 on Tuesday night to tie the program single-season win streak record at 19.

Texas Tech (19-0, 6-0 Big 12) is the third Big 12 team all-time to start a season 19-0, joining Baylor in 2011-12 (40-0) and Nebraska in 2009-10 (30-0). The Lady Raiders have started conference play at 6-0 for the first time since the 2000-01 season.

Bristow sank a shot from beyond half court just before the halftime buzzer to extend Texas Tech’s lead to 40-30 after closing on a 6-0 run. Bristow finished the first half with 12 points. Houston had eight made field goals and 16 turnovers in the first half.

Denae Fritz had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals for Texas Tech. The Lady Raiders turned 27 Houston turnovers into 23 points.

TK Pitts scored 17 points and Kayla King added 11 for Houston (6-11, 0-6), which has lost six straight in the series.

Up next

Houston: Hosts Utah on Saturday.

Texas Tech: Stays home to play Kansas State on Saturday.

