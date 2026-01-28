Bailey leads Southern Indiana against Lindenwood after 22-point outing

Lindenwood Lions (12-9, 6-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-15, 2-8 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood Lions (12-9, 6-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-15, 2-8 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces Lindenwood after Cardell Bailey scored 22 points in Southern Indiana’s 96-64 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 3-6 in home games. Southern Indiana ranks third in the OVC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tolu Samuels averaging 5.7.

The Lions are 6-4 in OVC play. Lindenwood ranks fourth in the OVC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jadis Jones averaging 3.1.

Southern Indiana averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The Screaming Eagles and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ismail Habib is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 16.4 points and 3.3 assists. Bailey is averaging 15 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Anias Futrell is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Jones is shooting 60.4% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.