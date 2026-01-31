Bacchus scores 23 in North Alabama’s 68-66 win against Stetson

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Donte Bacchus scored 23 points as North Alabama beat Stetson 68-66 on Saturday. Bacchus had seven…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Donte Bacchus scored 23 points as North Alabama beat Stetson 68-66 on Saturday.

Bacchus had seven rebounds for the Lions (7-13, 2-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dallas Howell added 18 points while shooting 6 for 14 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had four blocks. Canin Jefferson had 10 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Collin Kuhl finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Hatters (8-15, 4-6). Stetson also got 11 points and eight rebounds from Finley Sheridan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.