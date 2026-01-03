Bacchus leads North Alabama against FGCU after 22-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-8, 0-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (5-7, 0-1 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-8, 0-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (5-7, 0-1 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts FGCU after Donte Bacchus scored 22 points in North Alabama’s 70-67 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Lions have gone 3-2 in home games. North Alabama ranks eighth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Corneilous Williams paces the Lions with 9.8 boards.

The Eagles are 0-1 against conference opponents. FGCU ranks fourth in the ASUN with 33.7 rebounds per game led by J.R. Konieczny averaging 6.1.

North Alabama averages 70.4 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 80.8 FGCU gives up. FGCU has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

The Lions and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallas Howell averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Bacchus is shooting 48.4% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

Rory Stewart is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.9 points. Jordan Ellerbee is shooting 53.0% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 81.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.