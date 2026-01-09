Babbitt leads Kent State against Eastern Michigan after 24-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-10, 0-4 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 1-2 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-10, 0-4 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 1-2 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits Eastern Michigan after Mya Babbitt scored 24 points in Kent State’s 66-57 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Eagles are 4-0 on their home court. Eastern Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Golden Flashes are 0-4 against MAC opponents. Kent State is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Eastern Michigan scores 70.5 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 67.0 Kent State allows. Kent State averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Eastern Michigan allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sisi Eleko is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Fernanda Ovalle is averaging 14.3 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Babbitt is averaging 15.6 points for the Golden Flashes. Tatiana Thomas is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.