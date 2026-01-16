Awaka leads No. 1 Arizona against UCF after 25-point game

Arizona Wildcats (17-0, 4-0 Big 12) at UCF Knights (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona Wildcats (17-0, 4-0 Big 12) at UCF Knights (14-2, 3-1 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Arizona faces UCF after Tobe Awaka scored 25 points in Arizona’s 89-82 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Knights have gone 10-1 in home games. UCF ranks sixth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Jamichael Stillwell paces the Knights with 8.1 boards.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in Big 12 play. Arizona ranks fourth in college basketball with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Awaka averaging 5.7.

UCF makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Arizona has shot at a 51.9% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The Knights and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is averaging 13 points and 7.3 assists for the Knights. Stillwell is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Koa Peat is averaging 15.3 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Brayden Burries is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 9-1, averaging 85.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 93.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

