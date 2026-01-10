Avila scores 18, Saint Louis beats La Salle 84-72

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robbie Avila had 18 points in Saint Louis’ 84-72 victory over La Salle on Saturday. Avila also…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robbie Avila had 18 points in Saint Louis’ 84-72 victory over La Salle on Saturday.

Avila also contributed six rebounds for the Billikens (15-1, 3-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brady Dunlap shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Amari McCottry shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. The Billikens picked up their ninth straight victory.

The Explorers (5-12, 1-3) were led in scoring by Josiah Harris, who finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Jerome Brewer Jr. added 15 points for La Salle. Jaden Johnson also put up 10 points, six assists and three steals.

Saint Louis led 44-24 at halftime, with Dunlap racking up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

