Austin Peay visits Stetson following Phillips’ 30-point game

Austin Peay Governors (9-5, 3-0 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (6-10, 2-1 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson plays Austin Peay after Jamie Phillips Jr. scored 30 points in Stetson’s 91-83 win against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Hatters have gone 5-1 at home. Stetson gives up 80.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.3 points per game.

The Governors have gone 3-0 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay has a 3-4 record against teams above .500.

Stetson is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Stetson gives up.

The Hatters and Governors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillips is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Hatters. Ethan Copeland is averaging 13.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

Collin Parker is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Governors. Tate McCubbin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Governors: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.