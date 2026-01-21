Austin Peay takes on FGCU, seeks 9th straight road win

Austin Peay Governors (11-5, 3-3 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-8, 5-1 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Austin Peay Governors (11-5, 3-3 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-8, 5-1 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hits the road against FGCU trying to continue its eight-game road winning streak.

The Eagles are 4-4 on their home court. FGCU is third in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.8 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The Governors are 3-3 in conference games. Austin Peay scores 66.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

FGCU makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Austin Peay has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Austin Peay has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 37.3% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The Eagles and Governors face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sinai Douglas is averaging 10.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Eagles. Anasia Staton is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mya Williams averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Anovia Sheals is averaging 13.6 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 63.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Governors: 7-3, averaging 62.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points.

