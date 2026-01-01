Austin Peay hosts Oriol and North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (2-11) at Austin Peay Governors (6-5) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -13.5;…

North Florida Ospreys (2-11) at Austin Peay Governors (6-5)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -13.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Austin Peay after Kamrin Oriol scored 24 points in North Florida’s 90-82 loss to the Columbia Lions.

The Governors are 4-0 on their home court. Austin Peay scores 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Ospreys have gone 0-7 away from home. North Florida is seventh in the ASUN with 14.2 assists per game led by Oriol averaging 3.8.

Austin Peay’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game North Florida allows. North Florida averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Austin Peay gives up.

The Governors and Ospreys face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate McCubbin averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Collin Parker is averaging 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Oriol is shooting 46.9% and averaging 18.8 points for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Ospreys: 1-9, averaging 77.5 points, 25.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

