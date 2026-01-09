Austin Peay faces Stetson following Sheals’ 21-point game

Stetson Hatters (7-6, 1-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (10-3, 2-1 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (7-6, 1-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (10-3, 2-1 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays Stetson after Anovia Sheals scored 21 points in Austin Peay’s 58-54 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Governors have gone 3-3 in home games. Austin Peay ranks fifth in the ASUN with 13.2 assists per game led by Veronaye Charlton averaging 3.6.

The Hatters are 1-2 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

Austin Peay makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Stetson has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 36.5% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheals is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Governors. Jim’Miyah Branton is averaging 8.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Cameron Thomas is scoring 18.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Hatters. Mary McMillan is averaging 11.9 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 8-2, averaging 64.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

