Austin Peay faces FGCU, aims for 7th straight victory

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-7, 2-0 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (10-2, 2-0 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay is looking to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory over FGCU.

The Governors are 3-2 in home games. Austin Peay is the ASUN leader with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Lameria Thomas averaging 3.4.

The Eagles are 2-0 against ASUN opponents. FGCU ranks fourth in the ASUN giving up 62.5 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

Austin Peay scores 70.8 points, 8.3 more per game than the 62.5 FGCU allows. FGCU has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points greater than the 36.0% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

The Governors and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Williams is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 8.4 points. Anovia Sheals is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Sinai Douglas is averaging 10.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Eagles. Cerina Rolle is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 9-1, averaging 67.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.