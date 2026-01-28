Austin Peay earns 90-82 win against Eastern Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Collin Parker had 25 points in Austin Peay’s 90-82 win against Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday. Parker…

Parker added six rebounds for the Governors (14-6, 8-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Rashaud Marshall scored 18 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line and added five rebounds. Anton Brookshire had 13 points and shot 1 for 5 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Tyler Jackson finished with 19 points and two steals for the Colonels (7-15, 3-6). Montavious Myrick added 16 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Eastern Kentucky. Jackson Holt finished with 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

