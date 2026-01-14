Auburn hosts No. 21 Alabama after Weathers’ 23-point outing

Alabama Crimson Tide (17-1, 3-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (12-6, 1-3 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (17-1, 3-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (12-6, 1-3 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Alabama faces Auburn after Karly Weathers scored 23 points in Alabama’s 74-63 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 8-2 at home. Auburn averages 63.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Crimson Tide are 3-1 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 14-1 against opponents over .500.

Auburn scores 63.3 points, 10.2 more per game than the 53.1 Alabama gives up. Alabama has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harissoum Coulibaly is shooting 52.6% and averaging 11.3 points for the Tigers. Mya Petticord is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jessica Timmons is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Crimson Tide. Diana Collins is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 57.5 points, 24.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.