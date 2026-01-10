Auburn hosts No. 15 Arkansas following Hall’s 32-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 2-0 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-6, 0-2 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 2-0 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-6, 0-2 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 172

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on No. 15 Arkansas after Keyshawn Hall scored 32 points in Auburn’s 90-88 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers are 6-1 on their home court. Auburn averages 87.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 2-0 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Auburn makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Arkansas averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Auburn allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 20.9 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

Meleek Thomas is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals. Darius Acuff Jr. is shooting 50.0% and averaging 20.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 83.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 92.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.