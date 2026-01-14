Atkins leads Florida International against New Mexico State after 23-point game

Florida International Panthers (8-6, 1-2 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (6-10, 2-2 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 8…

Florida International Panthers (8-6, 1-2 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (6-10, 2-2 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits New Mexico State after Parris Atkins scored 23 points in Florida International’s 76-65 win over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Aggies have gone 4-3 at home. New Mexico State is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.3 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 1-2 in CUSA play. Florida International has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

New Mexico State’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Florida International allows. Florida International has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

The Aggies and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucia Yenes is averaging 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Imani Warren is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Grecia Ferrer Leal is averaging 7.1 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Panthers. Atkins is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 14.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

