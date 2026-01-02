Atak and Oklahoma host Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (8-5) at Oklahoma Sooners (10-3) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays Ole Miss…

Ole Miss Rebels (8-5) at Oklahoma Sooners (10-3)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays Ole Miss after Kuol Atak scored 24 points in Oklahoma’s 93-69 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Sooners have gone 7-0 at home. Oklahoma is eighth in the SEC scoring 87.4 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Rebels are 0-1 on the road. Ole Miss ranks second in the SEC giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

Oklahoma averages 87.4 points, 20.9 more per game than the 66.5 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Oklahoma gives up.

The Sooners and Rebels meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Sooners. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 14.4 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Travis Perry is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 5.3 points. Malik Dia is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 8-2, averaging 87.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

