Asman’s 18 help Lipscomb down Stetson 79-74 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Asman scored 18 points to help Lipscomb defeat Stetson 79-74 in overtime on Thursday.

Titas Sargiunas sank a long 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 68-all for Lipscomb. Ethan Duncan added a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime.

Asman also added six rebounds and four steals for the Bisons (13-7, 6-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Duncan scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range). Sargiunas shot 4 for 16 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Collin Kuhl led the Hatters (7-13, 3-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Alex Doyle added 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Stetson. Jake Johnson had 12 points and nine rebounds.

