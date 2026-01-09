Asman leads Lipscomb against FGCU after 21-point showing

Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-2 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-2 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits FGCU after Grant Asman scored 21 points in Lipscomb’s 91-83 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles have gone 5-4 at home. FGCU is sixth in the ASUN in team defense, giving up 79.3 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Bisons are 2-1 in ASUN play. Lipscomb averages 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

FGCU is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The Eagles and Bisons face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.R. Konieczny is scoring 15.4 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Eagles. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

Asman is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Bisons. Titas Sargiunas is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 78.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

