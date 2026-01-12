Live Radio
Asjon Anderson scores 23 to lead Alabama State over Alcorn State 81-66

The Associated Press

January 12, 2026, 9:29 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Asjon Anderson had 23 points in Alabama State’s 81-66 victory against Alcorn State on Monday night.

Anderson shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Hornets (5-12, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Micah Simpsom added 15 points and six rebounds.

The Braves (2-13, 1-2) were led by Shane Lancaster, who posted 15 points, six rebounds and three steals. Tylen McDaniels had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Jameel Morris finished with 10 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

