Ashby scores 20 in Queens’ 77-51 victory against Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Ashby had 20 points in Queens’ 77-51 win against Jacksonville on Thursday.

Ashby shot 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Royals (8-8, 3-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jordan Watford shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to add 12 points. Carson Schwieger shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Jaylen Jones led the way for the Dolphins (5-11, 0-3) with 11 points. Hayden Wood added eight points and two steals for Jacksonville. Donovan Rivers also recorded eight points. The loss was the Dolphins’ sixth straight.

The Royals led 41-22 at the half after closing on a 16-0 run.

