Army wins 67-64 over Lehigh

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Tate Laczkowski scored 17 points as Army beat Lehigh 67-64 on Wednesday.

Ryan Curry made one free throw with 13 seconds left to give Army a three-point lead. Nasir Whitlock missed a 3-point attempt for Lehigh at the other end.

Laczkowski added nine rebounds for the Black Knights (9-13, 3-6 Patriot League). Curry scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added six assists. Jaxson Bell went 6 of 13 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Mountain Hawks (9-13, 5-4) were led by Nasir Whitlock, who recorded 15 points. Joshua Ingram added 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks.

Laczkowski scored 11 points in the first half for Army, which led 34-29 at the break. Army used a 7-0 second-half run to take the lead at 52-45 with 10:24 remaining in the half. Curry scored 11 second-half points.

