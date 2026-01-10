Army visits McNair and Boston University

Army Black Knights (7-9, 1-2 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (6-10, 1-2 Patriot League) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Army Black Knights (7-9, 1-2 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (6-10, 1-2 Patriot League)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces Army after Michael McNair scored 29 points in Boston University’s 83-67 victory over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Terriers have gone 3-3 in home games. Boston University is 0-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Black Knights are 1-2 in Patriot League play. Army is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boston University scores 74.5 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 77.4 Army gives up. Army averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Boston University allows.

The Terriers and Black Knights match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McNair is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 15.9 points. Ben Defty is shooting 64.5% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Curry is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Black Knights. Jackson Furman is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

