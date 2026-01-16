Army plays American, aims for 5th straight road win

Army Black Knights (13-3, 4-1 Patriot) at American Eagles (4-12, 2-3 Patriot) Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army…

Army Black Knights (13-3, 4-1 Patriot) at American Eagles (4-12, 2-3 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hits the road against American aiming to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Eagles are 4-3 on their home court. American is 0-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Black Knights are 4-1 in Patriot play. Army has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

American is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game American gives up.

The Eagles and Black Knights face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexi Salazar is averaging 3.7 points for the Eagles. Madisyn Moore-Nicholson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Reese Ericson averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Kya Smith is shooting 51.2% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 56.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

