Army hosts Lehigh following Whitlock’s 20-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-12, 5-3 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (8-13, 2-6 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays Army after Nasir Whitlock scored 20 points in Lehigh’s 64-59 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Black Knights are 4-6 on their home court. Army is third in the Patriot League with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Curry averaging 3.7.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 5-3 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh ranks fifth in the Patriot League shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Army averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.8 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Army allows.

The Black Knights and Mountain Hawks meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Jaxson Bell is shooting 43.3% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Whitlock is shooting 45.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Mountain Hawks. Hank Alvey is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

