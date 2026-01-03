Army hosts Cox and Colgate

Colgate Raiders (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1…

Colgate Raiders (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on Army after Jalen Cox scored 29 points in Colgate’s 85-77 victory over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Black Knights have gone 4-3 at home. Army is fourth in the Patriot League scoring 75.1 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Raiders are 1-0 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate is 3-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Army averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Colgate gives up. Colgate averages 76.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 77.0 Army allows.

The Black Knights and Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Black Knights. Jaxson Bell is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cox is averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Raiders. Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.