Arkansas State visits Troy after Allen’s 20-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (14-3, 5-0 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (12-3, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits Troy after D’Arrah Allen scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 107-67 win over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Trojans are 6-0 on their home court. Troy is the best team in the Sun Belt with 15.6 fast break points.

The Red Wolves are 5-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is third in the Sun Belt scoring 79.9 points per game and is shooting 39.9%.

Troy is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State scores 12.8 more points per game (79.9) than Troy allows (67.1).

The Trojans and Red Wolves face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fortuna Ngnawo is averaging 15.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Trojans. Emani Jenkins is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mia Tarver is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 8.9 points and 1.8 steals. Crislyn Rose is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 86.8 points, 46.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Red Wolves: 10-0, averaging 83.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 15.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

