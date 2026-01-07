Arkansas State visits South Alabama after Harris ‘ 22-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-3, 4-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-3 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-3, 4-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-3 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts Arkansas State after Cordasia Harris scored 22 points in South Alabama’s 81-56 victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Jaguars have gone 6-1 in home games. South Alabama is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 71.6 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

The Red Wolves have gone 4-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is second in the Sun Belt with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Wynter Rogers averaging 3.6.

South Alabama averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.6 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game South Alabama allows.

The Jaguars and Red Wolves meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chrysta Narcisse is averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars. Harris is averaging 13.4 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the last 10 games.

Rogers is averaging 6.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Red Wolves. Mia Tarver is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Red Wolves: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 16.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

