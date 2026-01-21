Arkansas State visits Georgia Southern following Moore’s 34-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-7, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (13-7, 5-2 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-7, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (13-7, 5-2 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces Arkansas State after Tyren Moore scored 34 points in Georgia Southern’s 79-75 overtime loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 in home games. Georgia Southern has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Wolves are 4-3 in conference play. Arkansas State scores 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Georgia Southern averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State averages 83.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the 80.0 Georgia Southern allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spudd Webb is scoring 16.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Eagles. Moore is averaging 16.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games.

Kyle Hayman is averaging 11.9 points for the Red Wolves. Jaxon Ellingsworth is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 87.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 85.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.