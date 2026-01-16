Arkansas State takes on Southern Miss, looks for 8th straight home win

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (11-6, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-4, 6-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday,…

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (11-6, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-4, 6-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Southern Miss aiming to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Red Wolves have gone 7-1 in home games. Arkansas State is second in the Sun Belt with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Wynter Rogers averaging 3.5.

The Lady Eagles are 4-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss scores 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Arkansas State averages 78.8 points, 6.4 more per game than the 72.4 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 11.4 more points per game (78.8) than Arkansas State gives up (67.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyion Shannon is shooting 37.1% and averaging 13.2 points for the Red Wolves. Mia Tarver is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carly Keats averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Eagles, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Jakayla Johnson is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 83.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 17.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Lady Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

