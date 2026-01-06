Arkansas State plays Troy following Hayman’s 23-point game

Troy Trojans (10-5, 3-0 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-5, 2-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (10-5, 3-0 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-5, 2-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays Troy after Kyle Hayman scored 23 points in Arkansas State’s 78-74 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Red Wolves have gone 5-1 at home. Arkansas State ranks third in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 36.1 rebounds. Jalen Hampton leads the Red Wolves with 7.0 boards.

The Trojans are 3-0 in conference matchups. Troy leads the Sun Belt scoring 86.5 points per game while shooting 45.4%.

Arkansas State’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Troy allows. Troy averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Arkansas State allows.

The Red Wolves and Trojans match up Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayman averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Joey Chammaa is averaging 14 points and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Victor Valdes is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 16.6 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

