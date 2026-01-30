Arkansas State plays Marshall after Harmon’s 20-point performance

Marshall Thundering Herd (13-8, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-9, 5-5 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3…

Marshall Thundering Herd (13-8, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-9, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Marshall after Christian Harmon scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 75-71 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Red Wolves have gone 7-2 at home. Arkansas State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thundering Herd are 5-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall has a 5-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Arkansas State scores 82.5 points, 7.8 more per game than the 74.7 Marshall gives up. Marshall has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 45.8% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

The Red Wolves and Thundering Herd match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman is averaging 11.8 points for the Red Wolves. Harmon is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Speer is averaging 15 points and 5.6 assists for the Thundering Herd. Wyatt Fricks is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 84.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.