Arkansas State plays Louisiana, aims for 7th straight home win

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-15, 0-6 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (14-4, 5-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Red Wolves take on Louisiana.

The Red Wolves are 6-1 on their home court. Arkansas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 14.3 assists per game led by Crislyn Rose averaging 4.0.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana has a 0-9 record against teams over .500.

Arkansas State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Arkansas State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Tarver averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Zyion Shannon is averaging 13.4 points and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Amijah Price averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 22.0% from beyond the arc. Imani Daniel is averaging 12.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 15.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 1-9, averaging 56.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

