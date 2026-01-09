Arkansas State plays conference rival Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-5, 3-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3…

Texas State Bobcats (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-5, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chandler Jackson and Arkansas State host DJ Hall and Texas State in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Red Wolves are 6-1 in home games. Arkansas State averages 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 2-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

Arkansas State is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Arkansas State gives up.

The Red Wolves and Bobcats square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman is scoring 11.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Red Wolves. Jaxon Ellingsworth is averaging 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games.

Mark Drone is averaging 14.5 points for the Bobcats. Hall is averaging 14.6 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 85.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

