Arkansas State defeats Texas State 83-82

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Chandler Jackson scored 16 points as Arkansas State beat Texas State 83-82 on Saturday.

Jackson also contributed three steals for the Red Wolves (12-5, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Kyle Hayman scored 14 points while going 6 of 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and added three steals. Jalen Hampton had 11 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field. Joey Chammaa also scored 11 points.

DJ Hall finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for the Bobcats (9-9, 2-4). Jalen Bolden added 12 points and four steals for Texas State. Franck Emmou also recorded 12 points and four assists.

