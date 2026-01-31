Arkansas hosts No. 18 Kentucky following Jones’ 23-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (17-5, 4-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-11, 0-7 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Kentucky Wildcats (17-5, 4-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-11, 0-7 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces No. 18 Kentucky after Taleyah Jones scored 23 points in Arkansas’ 92-70 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Razorbacks are 8-5 in home games. Arkansas averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 4-4 in SEC play. Kentucky scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 20.0 points per game.

Arkansas averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Kentucky allows. Kentucky has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The Razorbacks and Wildcats square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Bonnie Deas is shooting 26.4% and averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Clara Strack is averaging 15.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Wildcats. Asia Boone is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

