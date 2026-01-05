Arizona Wildcats face the BYU Cougars on 3-game skid

BYU Cougars (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (9-5, 0-3 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BYU Cougars (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (9-5, 0-3 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup with BYU after losing three in a row.

The Wildcats are 9-3 on their home court. Arizona scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Cougars are 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. BYU ranks third in the Big 12 with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Lara Rohkohl averaging 3.0.

Arizona’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game BYU gives up. BYU averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Arizona allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickayla Perdue is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.4 points for the Wildcats. Lani Cornfield is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Rohkohl is averaging 8.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cougars. Sydney Benally is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

