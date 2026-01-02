Arizona visits No. 21 Texas Tech following Bristow’s 21-point outing

Arizona Wildcats (9-4, 0-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (15-0, 2-0 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Arizona Wildcats (9-4, 0-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (15-0, 2-0 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Texas Tech hosts Arizona after Jalynn Bristow scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 73-55 victory over the UCF Knights.

The Lady Raiders have gone 9-0 at home. Texas Tech is sixth in college basketball allowing 52.3 points per game while holding opponents to 31.7% shooting.

The Wildcats are 0-2 in conference games. Arizona is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

Texas Tech’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Arizona allows. Arizona averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Texas Tech gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gemma Nunez is averaging six points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Lady Raiders. Snudda Collins is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tanyuel is averaging 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Mickayla Perdue is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Raiders: 10-0, averaging 72.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

