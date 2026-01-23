Arizona State visits Torrence and Cincinnati

Arizona State Sun Devils (17-3, 4-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-13, 2-6 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Arizona State Sun Devils (17-3, 4-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-13, 2-6 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Arizona State after Kylie Torrence scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 93-68 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Bearcats have gone 4-7 at home. Cincinnati is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

The Sun Devils are 4-3 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State ranks fourth in the Big 12 allowing 56.9 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

Cincinnati’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The Bearcats and Sun Devils meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caliyah DeVillasee is averaging 15.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Bearcats. Mya Perry is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Elliott is scoring 16.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Sun Devils. McKinna Brackens is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 63.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.