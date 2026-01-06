Arizona State visits No. 9 BYU following Dybantsa’s 24-point showing

Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (13-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 BYU takes on Arizona State after AJ Dybantsa scored 24 points in BYU’s 83-73 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cougars are 6-0 in home games. BYU has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sun Devils are 0-1 in Big 12 play. Arizona State averages 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

BYU’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State scores 13.5 more points per game (80.6) than BYU allows (67.1).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dybantsa is averaging 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Moe Odum is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Anthony Johnson is averaging 15.0 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 88.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.