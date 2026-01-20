Arizona State hosts West Virginia after Eaglestaff’s 22-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (12-6, 3-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-8, 1-4 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9…

West Virginia Mountaineers (12-6, 3-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-8, 1-4 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia faces Arizona State after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 22 points in West Virginia’s 72-61 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Sun Devils are 5-3 in home games. Arizona State has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mountaineers are 3-2 in Big 12 play. West Virginia scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Arizona State averages 80.4 points, 17.3 more per game than the 63.1 West Virginia allows. West Virginia has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The Sun Devils and Mountaineers square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Andrija Grbovic is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Honor Huff is shooting 40.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Mountaineers. Eaglestaff is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 80.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.