Arizona State hosts Kansas after Davis’ 30-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (11-7, 1-5 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (16-2, 3-2 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Kansas Jayhawks (11-7, 1-5 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (16-2, 3-2 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas visits Arizona State after Jaliya Davis scored 30 points in Kansas’ 85-76 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Sun Devils are 10-0 in home games. Arizona State is 4-0 in one-possession games.

The Jayhawks are 1-5 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 73.7 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

Arizona State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Kansas gives up. Kansas has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points above the 37.1% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The Sun Devils and Jayhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Elliott is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Sun Devils. McKinna Brackens is averaging 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Elle Evans is shooting 51.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 9.5 points. S’Mya Nichols is shooting 47.4% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 8-2, averaging 64.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.